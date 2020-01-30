Rogers Behavioral Health receives anonymous donation for new Sheboygan clinic

Oconomowoc-based Rogers Behavioral Health has received a donation from an anonymous donor for its planned $4 million treatment center in Sheboygan.

The donation will make it possible for the behavioral health system to open the new clinic at 1108 S. Wildwood Ave, Rogers said. A groundbreaking for the project is expected in late spring, with an anticipated opening in late 2020 or early 2021.

The new facility will include a 10,000 square-foot outpatient clinic to treat OCD, anxiety, depression, other mood disorders and co-occurring substance use in adults and adolescents ages 12-17.

The clinic will have capacity to serve up to 12 adolescents and 28 adults at a time.

“With this latest expansion in Sheboygan, we will be able to make our specialized behavioral health services and our first-ever supportive living environment accessible to more people in need of mental health and addiction treatment,” said Pat Hammer, chief executive officer and president of Rogers.

Adjacent to the new clinic, there will be a separate space that will house supportive living services for up to 12 adult patients at a time. The living space will be available to patients during treatment as they prepare to move back into everyday life and will feature a common living room, dining room, kitchen, and shared bedrooms with kitchenettes and bathrooms.

“We are grateful for philanthropic support that allows us to address increased demand for effective treatment, and we look forward to partnering with the community to support the needs of the Sheboygan area,” said Matthias Schueth, executive vice president of the Rogers Behavioral Health Foundation.

Rogers has grown its system with new locations nationally and has expanded its facilities in Wisconsin in recent years. In 2019, it completed expansion projects at its West Allis and Oconomowoc campuses, adding capacity to serve 62 more patients through its residential programs. It also opened four new outpatient centers in Miami, San Diego, Los Angeles and St. Paul, Minnesota last year.