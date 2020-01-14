Rogers Behavioral Health plans new treatment center in Sheboygan

Rogers Behavioral Health is planning a new residential treatment center in Sheboygan.

The Oconomowoc-based behavioral health system plans to build a single-story, 12-bed community-based residential facility and a single-story meeting facility for group therapy meetings on a vacant 3-acre property at 1108 S. Wildwood Ave, according to documents filed with the city.

The site was the former location of an automotive repair business until 2004. The building was torn down in 2007.

The plan commission will consider a rezoning request for Rogers’ proposed Sheboygan facility Tuesday. A spokesperson said Rogers will announce plans for the project in the next month or so.

Rogers has grown its system with new locations nationally and has expanded its facilities in Wisconsin in recent years. In 2019, it completed expansion projects at its West Allis and Oconomowoc campuses, adding capacity to serve 62 more patients through its residential programs.

It also opened four new outpatient centers in Miami, San Diego, Los Angeles and St. Paul, Minnesota last year.