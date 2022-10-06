Rockwell Automation names new chief marketing officer

Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation,
a maker of software and products used in production and automation across several manufacturing industries, announced this week the promotion of Robin Saitz
to chief marketing officer and vice president of global marketing. In her new role, Saitz has global responsibility to lead marketing of Rockwell’s full portfolio. With a focus on driving demand and building the brand globally, she oversees industry strategy, marketing communications, analyst relations, demand generation, and commercial marketing. “Robin is an engineer turned marketer with a deep expertise in marketing across multiple industries,” said Scott Genereux,
chief revenue officer and senior vice president. “With her outside-in thinking and customer focus, she will build on the strong foundation we have to further elevate our go-to-market approach and make Rockwell the first choice in industrial automation and information solutions.” Saitz joined Rockwell as part of the company’s acquisition of Plex Systems in September 2021.
Most recently, she led marketing for software as a service in Rockwell’s Software & Control business segment as the Plex & Fiix chief marketing officer. Fiix was acquired by Rockwell in January 2021.
The SaaS and Rockwell marketing teams will come together under Saitz’s leadership. “Rockwell is at the center of so many important industry initiatives including digital transformation, cybersecurity, and sustainability. Our solutions are critical to delivering successful business outcomes for our customers,” said Saitz. “This is why I am honored and excited to lead marketing for such a well-respected company.” Prior to joining Plex, Saitz held CMO roles at Avecto, a cybersecurity solutions provider, and Brainshark, a sales enablement software company.