Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Hospitality & Tourism

RNC helps Marcus Corp. achieve record Q3 fiscal results

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
The Pfister Hotel, 424 E. Wisconsin Ave.
Learn more about:
Marcus Corp.Greg MarcusMark Gramz
Last updated

Milwaukee-based movie theater and hotel company The Marcus Corp. today reported record third quarter revenues and earnings. The company’s net earnings of $23.3 million, or 73 cents per share, for the quarter was up 90.6% from a year ago. It reported total revenues of $232.7 million for the quarter, up 11.4% from a year ago.

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.