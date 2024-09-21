Glendale | Founded: 1993

Industry: IT and cybersecurity

Employees: 80

River Run provides managed IT and cybersecurity operations center support, including network assessment, documentation, planning, project implementation and ongoing support – both in the cloud and on-premise.

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

Paul Riedl Jr., CEO: “We continue to see the future growth of full and hybrid migration to the cloud with Azure or Amazon Web Services. Microsoft continues to make it more attractive to have companies switch to Teams for their phone system, and we are well trained and experienced in transitioning clients from their traditional phone systems to the new hybrid and virtual offerings. We will continue to grow in all aspects of cybersecurity, from consulting to in-person and remote protection and backup.”

What’s new at your company and are you planning any major changes in the coming years?

“We continue to evolve and offer our clients affordable solutions that have them fully protected and productive. This includes advancements in cybersecurity, virtual computing, cloud networking, AI solutions, virtual telephony and CIO consulting.”

What one thing would you change to make Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin better?

“We think all children in Milwaukee and Wisconsin should have access to free high-speed internet to ensure equal opportunity in education and information accessibility. Closing the digital divide to ensure that every child, regardless of where they live, can grow up to be the next great River Run engineer or CEO is important for all of us.”