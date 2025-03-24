Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Law

River Hills man sentenced to 21 months in prison for paying health care kickbacks

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Learn more about:
Noah AssociatesJustin HansonMohammed Kazim Ali

A River Hills man who co-owned a Milwaukee clinical laboratory has been sentenced to 21 months in prison after taking part in a years-long health care kickback scheme. Justin Drew Hanson was also ordered to pay more than $2.2 million in restitution to Medicaid and Medicare, along with a $75,000 fine, according to a press

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.