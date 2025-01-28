Login
Law

Greenfield man gets 15 months in prison for his role in health care kickback scheme

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
A Greenfield man who owned and operated a Milwaukee-based clinical laboratory has been sentenced to 15 months in jail for paying health care kickbacks, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office. Mohammed Kazim Ali, co-owner of Noah Associates, was ordered to pay more than $2.2 million in restitution to Medicaid and

