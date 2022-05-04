Rising Stars in Real Estate: David Tighe

Category: BizTimes Milwaukee

BizTimes Milwaukee Number of years working in your current industry: 10

10 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelor’s in Marketing and Real Estate - UW - Milwaukee, Lubar School of Business

David Tighe, real estate advisor at Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke in Milwaukee represents institutional and private equity clients with the disposition and acquisition of investment properties in all asset classes.

He has experience with both buyer and seller representation, single- and multi-tenant net leased deals, investment analysis, site selection and property assemblage. In these roles, Tighe has consummated transactions totaling more than $200 million.

“His knowledge of capital markets and commercial real estate has led to his success. During his time at the firm, he has proven to be a team player with intuitive sales skills and a strong ability to find common ground between opposing parties,” said John Kuhn, principal at Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke.

“David continues to be a leader within our office and community, educating new brokers on finding solutions for partners in the community, how to be considerate of all parties involved and continuing to stay aware of market events and trends,” said Kuhn.