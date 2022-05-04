Rising Stars in Real Estate: Cortney Marshall

Category: BizTimes Milwaukee

BizTimes Milwaukee Number of years working in your current industry: 14

14 Undergrad degree/university: MATC

Cortney Marshall, a realtor at Berkshire Hathaway Epic Real Estate, started out working at a small mortgage company in Kenosha. Shortly after that, he decided to buy some investment properties. He held on to them for a few years, then a light bulb turned on, and he started a career as a realtor.

Marshall earned his realtor’s license in Wisconsin in 2008, and a few years later, the Chicago native became licensed in Illinois so he could assist family and friends with real estate issues. Marshall recently stepped away from residential sales to focus more on commercial and multifamily properties. A veteran himself, he is also working on starting a business to help vets.

“I want to help provide them with another opportunity as they have sacrificed so much for our country,” he said.

Marshall currently sits on the board of directors for the Kenosha-based Southshore Realtors Association and its governmental affairs committee.