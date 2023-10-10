Rising Stars in Manufacturing: Erin Jozwowski

Erin Jozwowski, manufacturing engineer at Grafton-based Kapco Metal Stamping, started in the company’s industrial engineering department and quickly moved into the manufacturing engineering group, where she is responsible for the flat lasers in the fabrication department.

Jozwowski recently graduated from the Kapco Lean Six Sigma Program with her Greenbelt.

“The Greenbelt Project improved throughput with the flat lasers through utilization of the tools learned in the Greenbelt program. She was able to work across three shifts and a highly cross-functional team to find several root causes and put in place countermeasures,” said Joe Bassindale, Kapco’s director of manufacturing engineering.

“Erin has a tremendous mechanical aptitude and can understand a manufacturing process very quickly,” Bassindale added. “She adapts to new challenges and can immerse herself into a team very quickly. She has a gift to ask the right questions while digging for the truth.”