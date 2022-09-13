Rising Stars in Law: Jacob A. Sosnay

Category: BizTimes Milwaukee

Number of years working in your current industry: 15

Undergrad degree/university: B.A., University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee

Graduate degree/university: J.D., The John Marshall Law School

Jacob Sosnay, associate attorney at Milwaukee-based Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C. has an easy-going demeanor and a command of the law that has proved to be a significant asset to the firm, according to colleagues.

“He puts our junior associates and paralegals at ease and makes for a successful mentoring relationship,” said Kylee Martens, marketing coordinator at Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols. “He has served as a role model to five individuals in the past year, including a law clerk who was a first-year law student.”

“Jake has been an extraordinary mentor to me since I started at Meissner Tierney this past January,” said colleague Samuel Morris. “He’s a terrific attorney and an even better person on top of it. No matter how busy he is, he always makes time to help me out when I have a question or just to check in to see how I’m doing.”