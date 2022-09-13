Rising Stars in Law: Garrett A. Soberalski

Category: BizTimes Milwaukee

BizTimes Milwaukee Number of years working in your current industry: 10

10 Undergrad degree/university: B.A., University of Nebraska-Lincoln

B.A., University of Nebraska-Lincoln Graduate degree/university: J.D., Marquette University Law School

Garrett Soberalski began as an associate attorney with Milwaukee-based Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C. in 2015 after serving as a judicial term law clerk for Judge G. Michael Halfenger of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. Soberalski is now a firm shareholder.

“Garrett has exceptional analytical skills which allow him to not only quickly identify the pertinent legal issues in a matter, but to also find the likely outcomes resulting from those legal issues. His accomplishments are unparalleled for his age group,” said Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols shareholder William Stuart.

“He has successfully handled a variety of highly complex matters in both real estate litigation and transactional work. His superior intellect and common-sense approach to the practice of law have served him well in all those matters and his overall practice of law,” said Stuart.

Garrett’s focus extends beyond the office to the students of Notre Dame School of Milwaukee. As a volunteer for after school clubs, he works with students to improve their basic survival skills.