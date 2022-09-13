Rising Stars in Law: Alex Eichhorn

Category: BizTimes Milwaukee

BizTimes Milwaukee Number of years working in your current industry: 10

10 Undergrad degree/university: UW - Milwaukee

UW - Milwaukee Graduate degree/university: Marquette University

Attorney Alex Eichhorn, a partner at Glendale-based Tabak Law LLC, is a major asset to his company and his team, according to Monica Irelan Karas, attorney and partner at Tabak Law.

Eichorn works in Tabak’s worker’s compensation division and advocates for people who have become injured or ill due to their employment.

“Alex is undiscriminating in the individuals he helps and often achieves results that result in considerable compensation for those who are the most in need,” Karas said. “Alex is a roll-up-your-sleeves-and-get-it-done kind of guy who always has his eye on the prize while obtaining the best results for his clients.

“In addition to his skills as an attorney, Alex is a great guy who is willing to help out whenever needed and can always help out with figuring out a solution to a problem. He is absolutely one of the people you want on your team if you ever find yourself in need of a worker’s compensation attorney,” she added.