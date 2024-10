REV Group sells transit bus business for $52 million

Brookfield-based REV Group Inc., a manufacturer of specialty vehicles, announced that it has finalized the sale of transit bus business ElDorado National (California) Inc. to Rivaz Inc. for $52 million. REV Group said it plans to use the proceeds from the sale to pay down debt. “ENC has a long history with five decades in

