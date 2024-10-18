REV Group sells transit bus business for $52 million

Brookfield-based REV Group Inc.
, a manufacturer of specialty vehicles, announced that it has finalized the sale of transit bus business ElDorado National (California) Inc
. to Rivaz Inc.
for $52 million.
REV Group said it plans to use the proceeds from the sale to pay down debt.
“ENC has a long history with five decades in the mass transit industry, so we are delighted the brand is set to continue under Rivaz. I want to thank our customers as well as ENC employees and dealers for their support during this period of transition,” said Mark Skonieczny
, president and chief executive officer of REV Group.
Earlier this year REV Group announced
plans to wind down operations at its ElDorado National-California business by the end of fiscal 2024. The ENC business operated from a 227,000-square-foot facility in Riverside, California.