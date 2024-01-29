REV Group returning $180 million to shareholders after exiting bus businesses

By
-

Brookfield-based specialty vehicle maker REV Group plans to return $180 million to shareholders through a special dividend after exiting its school bus and transit bus businesses. The company announced two strategic moves on Monday. First, REV Group said it had completed the sale of Collins Bus Corp., its school bus business, to Forest River Bus

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display