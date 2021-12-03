Residential development planned at Wilo plant site in Cedarburg

The Wilo Machine Co. plant site in Cedarburg could be redeveloped into a 220-unit residential development consisting of a single-family pocket neighborhood, row houses and apartment buildings under new plans filed with the city.
The roughly 13-acre site is located at N49 W6337 Western Road, just off Washington Avenue (Cedarburg's Main Street). It was occupied by Mercury Marine until 1982. In recent years the building has been occupied by Wilo Machine Co., a division of Rosemont, Illinois-based Wilo USA LLC
, which is building a new headquarters in Cedarburg
and will move its Wilo Marchine Co. operations there as well.
That move will free up the N49 W6337 Western Road site for redevelopment. Project plans call for a pocket neighborhood of 26 single-family homes, 44 townhouses and two apartment buildings totaling 150 units.
The single-family houses would have two-car garages. The townhouses would include 18 two-bedroom units and 26 three-bedroom units, each with a two-car garage. Both the 50-unit and the 100-unit apartment buildings would include underground parking.
Amenities would include an indoor pool, hot tub and sauna; a large community room with fireplace, plus two smaller community rooms; a billiards and shuffleboard room; fitness rooms; dog wash and car wash stations; bike parking and storage lockers; and a large outdoor party deck containing grills, fire pits and a gazebo.
The developer is Saukville-based P2 Development Co. LLC
. The firm's resume includes such projects as the $50 million mixed-use Foxtown development in Mequon, the 30-acre Village at Fox River
in Waukesha and the 76-unit Oregon at South Water Works
apartments in Walker's Point.
P2 estimates the project would increase the value of the property by $38 million.
Conceptual plans are up for Plan Commission review on Monday. Commissioners will only discuss the concept and provide feedback. They will not take a formal vote.
P2 said in its project plans that market research indicates pent-up demand for this "unique type" of housing.
"In recent years, demand, especially from baby boomers, empty nesters and snowbirds has shifted away from ownership of larger homes," P2 wrote. "There is a demand for new, high-end luxury market-rate apartment, townhomes and pocket homes in Cedarburg from those that are looking to downsize and no longer want the responsibilities of a large home or want a smaller home with outside maintenance provided for, but want to stay within the community without sacrificing quality."
The project would also result in the extension of a public road from Western Road to Jackson Street. City staff have asked the developer to conduct a traffic study showing the impact of the new road.