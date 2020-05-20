Illinois pump manufacturer relocating HQ to Cedarburg

Rosemont, Illinois-based pump manufacturer Wilo USA LLC will relocate its headquarters to Cedarburg, the company announced this week.

In a news release, the company said it plans to build a 250,000-square-foot headquarters and production facility on 15 acres in Cedarburg. It will include warehousing, corporate office space, a test laboratory and customer experience center.

With this facility, Wilo USA will combine manufacturing operations of Wilo Machine Co. and subsidiaries Weil Pump and Scot Pump under one roof. The three are already located in Cedarburg in different buildings, employing more than 200 people. Further, the new facility will allow further expansion of manufacturing and production capabilities.

“Following several years of consistent growth, we are excited to announce the next step in our North American development strategy,” Jeff Plaster, president and chief executive officer of Wilo USA, said in the release. “The new campus will allow us to dramatically increase our efficiencies and prepare us for the next stage of growth — while remaining committed to our customers, employees and the Cedarburg community.”

Construction is slated to begin this fall, with an opening date anticipated in the first quarter of 2022. City officials approved a developer’s agreement related to the project on Monday, May 11.

“The City of Cedarburg is proud that Wilo chose to stay and grow their business here in Cedarburg,” Cedarburg Mayor Michael O’Keefe said in the release. “Wilo has been a great corporate citizen in the community, providing quality jobs to over 200 people and also has been an active participant with the Cedarburg Schools STEM/STEAM programs including a grant of $100,000 toward technology addition during the School’s recent building improvements.”

