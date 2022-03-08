Aaron Rodgers confirms he will remain with Packers next season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced that he will remain with the team next season, responding to numerous national media reports today.

Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back 💪🏼 #year18❤️ — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 8, 2022

The news was first reported by Pat McAfee of the Pat McAfee show. Rodgers, a four time NFL MVP (including in 2020 and 2021) is a regular guest on the show.

At the end of the 2021 season, the 38-year-old Rodgers said he was uncertain about the future of his playing career. That came after the off-season between the 2020 and 2021 seasons when there were reports that Rodgers was unhappy with the Packers and was considering retirement or wanted to be traded to another team.

Today, McAfee said that Rodgers told him he will be returning to the Packers for the 2022 NFL season.

BREAKING: According to my sources.. @AaronRodgers12 will officially be returning to the Green Bay Packers. There is no deal in place currently but there is said to be a Cap Friendly deal on the way. Retirement was a real consideration & in the end 🗣 HE IS BACK WITH THE PACK pic.twitter.com/1lpdcLxyPL — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2022

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Rodgers will receive a four-year, $200 million contract extension from the Packers, making him the “highest paid player in NFL history.”

The #Packers and MVP QB Aaron Rodgers have agreed to terms on a 4-year, $200M deal that makes him the highest paid player in NFL history, sources say. He gets a whopping $153M guaranteed and his cap number goes down. A monstrous commitment by GB for years to come. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

However, McAfee and later Rodgers himself disputed the report of those contract details.

News of a “4 year $200,000,000 Million deal” is not accurate… according to my sources 🤷🏼‍♂️ — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2022

In order to keep Rodgers and several other key players, the Packers need to make numerous adjustments to player contracts to get under the NFL’s salary cap. Some players, including nose tackle Kenny Clark, running back Aaron Jones and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari have already renegotiated their deals with the Packers in recent weeks, according to reports.

McAfee said a salary-cap friendly deal with Rodgers is in the works.

There will be NO misinformation on this progrum. There is no deal in place currently but there is said to be a cap friendly deal on the way for @AaronRodgers12#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/NyLMeywmqa — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2022

Rapoport also reported that the Packers will place a franchise tag on star wide receiver Davante Adams to keep him from leaving via free agency.