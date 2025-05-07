Renovation project underway at Milwaukee affordable housing building

An affordable housing development in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood is getting a revitalization after its previous owner and operator went out of business.
Maskani Place
, located at 320 E. Center St. with 37 apartment units, was developed in 2014 by Heartland Housing
, a Chicago-based nonprofit that went bankrupt in 2023 and left several housing projects in Milwaukee behind. Maskani Place currently has no tenants.
Trinity Housing Resources
acquired the property for $15,000 last year, state property records show, and is partnering with West Allis-based Cardinal Capital Management
to renovate the property and "offer more than just a roof over families’ heads," according to a Tuesday press release.
That development team is partnering with Nevada-based WestCare
, which is a social services organization with a Milwaukee office. WestCare will provide supportive services for the future residents of Maskani Place.
Maskani Place will serve low-income families, many of whom are currently facing or at risk
of homelessness, the release says.
Residents will have access to a range of case management services, starting with a comprehensive health and substance misuse assessment. This will help to create an individual case management plan for families that could include financial literacy, employment or underemployment support, child care referrals, and educational resources.
“This project is about building a pathway forward,” said Tanya Puyleart
, director of asset
management operations at Cardinal Capital Management. “We’re not just providing
housing; we are investing in people by pairing it with the tools and support they need to
stabilize, grow and ultimately move on to greater opportunities.”
Construction began at the beginning of May with an anticipated completion date of fall 2025. The project is also being supported by partnerships with the Wisconsin Housing Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) and UW Credit Union, according to the release.
Cardinal Capital Management and Trinity Housing Resources are also partnering on a new affordable housing project on the city's west side
, which began construction late last year.
Heartland Housing walked away from its 21 properties, including five Milwaukee buildings, in May 2023 after facing an annual loss of more than $6 million.
Other properties formerly operated by Heartland include: 37th Street School Apartments, 1715 N. 37th St.; Prairie Apartments, 1218 W. Highland Ave.; Capuchin Apartments, 2502 W. Tamarack St.; and St. Anthony's Apartments, 1004 N. 10th St.