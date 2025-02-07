Renderings unveiled for Moxy hotel planned in Deer District

[gallery size="large" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="606384,606385,606387,606388"] Renderings have been unveiled for Middleton, Wisconsin-based's (NCG) hotel project planned in downtown Milwaukee's Deer District. The 156-room, seven-floor hotel will be flagged by Moxy, which is part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio. Moxy hotels are designed to be stylish and include more interactive spaces at an affordable price point, according to Marriott's website. Officials with the, Deer District's lead developer, have said that the Moxy will have lower room rates than The Trade hotel nearby, which was also developed by NCG, north of Fiserv Forum. Located at the northwest corner of North Vel R. Phillips Avenue and West State Street on the former Bradley Center site. The hotel will be adjacent to the FPC Live music venue that's currently under construction to the north and a site to the west that the Milwaukee Bucks have contemplated a residential development on.last year for a residential-based development at that site, and sources at the time said the Bucks intended to select a partner for the site in January, though a project or development team has not been announced. Designs for the Moxy hotel note a "potential/proposed 14-story project" at the site to the west. The Milwaukee Bucks did not immediately respond to request for comment. [caption id="attachment_606401" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]Plan from Gary Brink & Associates.[/caption] The Moxy hotel project was designed by Middleton-based, which also was the architect for NCG projects like The Trade hotel, as well as the Moxy hotel and AC by Marriott, both in Madison. The hotel will include a spacious lobby with a bar and seating areas on the first floor and six floors of guest rooms and suites, plans show. NCG is anticipating a late 2025 groundbreaking for the project with a 2027 opening. The project is up for Plan Commission review on Feb. 17th. [caption id="attachment_606386" align="aligncenter" width="1024"]Rendering from Gary Brink & Associates[/caption]