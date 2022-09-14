Recent real estate transaction announcements – 9/14/22

By
BizTimes Staff
-
Milwaukee valve nibco
Sales Colliers|Wisconsin: Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, Prairie Hill Holdings, has purchased a 70,414 square foot super regional anchored shopping center in Appleton. The retail center, anchored by JoAnn Fabrics and Dollar Tree, is…

