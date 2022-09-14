Recent real estate transaction announcements – 9/14/22

Sales Colliers|Wisconsin: Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, Prairie Hill Holdings, has purchased a 70,414 square foot super regional anchored shopping center in Appleton. The retail center, anchored by JoAnn Fabrics and Dollar Tree, is…

Sales

Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, Prairie Hill Holdings, has purchased a 70,414 square foot super regional anchored shopping center in Appleton. The retail center, anchored by JoAnn Fabrics and Dollar Tree, is situated adjacent to the Fox River Mall near Hwy 41 and W. Wisconsin Ave. The shopping center was purchased for $12,900,000 and serves as the largest Wisconsin purchase to date for the Illinois buyer. The retail center is home to a variety of established tenants including JoAnn Fabrics, Dollar Tree, Kirkland’s, Chilli’s and others. The convenient high traffic location, paired with 100% occupancy, led to a great deal of interest and a quick sale. The seller, an Appleton based investor group, was represented by Adam Connor, Mark Pucci and Heather Dorfler of the Colliers | Wisconsin Investment Services Team. The buyer, Prairie Hill Holdings, was represented in-house. This transaction adds to an extensive list of recent success for the Colliers | Wisconsin Investment Services Team, with total closing value in excess of $135,000,000 in the last 18 months.