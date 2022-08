Leases Transwestern Real Estate Services: Great Lakes Healthcare, Inc., d.b.a. Preceptor Home Health & Hospice, has leased 2,985 square feet of office space at 20875 Crossroads Circle in Waukesha. Transwestern executive vice president Shaun Dempsey…

