Recent real estate transaction announcements – 11/9/22

Leases

Dr. Jill Delie subleased 827 SF at Lincoln Center III located at 10150 W National Avenue in West Allis. Ned Purtell and Patti Stevens represented the sublessor, Gregg Bridge.

Tetra Tech leased 2,252 SF at Bishop Woods Center located at 13555 Bishops Court in Brookfield. John Davis, Patti Stevens, and Ned Purtell represented the Owner, Decade Properties.

Matthew Beadle and Ross Koepsel represented Domino’s in leasing 1,760 SF at 2400 W. Ryan Rd., in Oak Creek.

Jay Blom and Tom Treder represented Ten Patels Delavan, LLC in renewing the lease with Check N Go for 1,218 SF at Delavan Crossings, in Delavan.

Matthew Beadle and Ross Koepsel represented Spring Creek Center, LLC in leasing 1,200 SF to Vapin USA at Spring Creek Center (681 S. Green Bay Rd.) in Neenah.

Tom Treder and Jay Blom represented Batteries Plus in leasing 1,800 SF at 2212 Prairie Ave. in Beloit.

Sales

Founders 3:

Hakan Hare represented 3300 LLC in purchasing 0.50 Acres at 6001 W. Silver Spring Dr., in Milwaukee.

BJ’s Restaurants has leased 13,000 square feet of retail space at 17430 W Bluemound Road in Brookfield, Wisconsin. John Kardelis of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction. Froedtert & MCW has leased 14,276 square feet of retail space at 1316 W Forest Home Avenue in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Brandon Ciebell and Ben Anderson of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction. US Pack Logistics, LLC has renewed 19,558 square feet of industrial space at 2200 E College Avenue in Cudahy, Wisconsin. Bill Langhoff and Joe Langhoff of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction. Symbiont Science, Engineering and Construction, Inc. has renewed 36,594 square feet of office space at 6737 W Washington Avenue, Suite 3500 in West Allis, Wisconsin. Joe Moritz and Dan Wroblewski of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction. Earth Development, LLC has leased 6,000 square feet of office space at 325 Reid Street, Suite A, in DePere, Wisconsin. Mark Pucci of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transactionETS Enterprises LLC leased 4,000 SF at 583 N Perkins Street in Grand Chute, WI. Paul McBride represented the Tenant. Lucy Bakes LLC leased 1,910 SF at 133 W Pittsburgh Avenue in Milwaukee’s historic Walker’s Point neighborhood. Patti Stevens represented the Owner, LCM Funds 59 Artisan LLC.Nicolas Tice worked in conjunction with Duke Sullivan of South Harbor Capital, LLC in securing PGA Tour Superstore’s first WI location: 45,000 SF at 18550 W. Bluemound Rd. in Brookfield.Luther Group purchased two industrial facilities located at W168 N5900 & W169 N5954 Ridgewood Drive in Menomonee Falls. Totaling 75,163 SF, the two properties were sold by Kohl’s Inc. and represented by Bob Flood. Bob will continue to market the two properties for lease and sale on behalf of the Luther Group. Bluemound Rental LLC purchased the 11,532 square foot office and retail center at 10600 W Bluemound Road in Wauwatosa for $1,025,000. Derek Yentz represented the Seller, Bluemound Strip Center LLC.Nicolet Real Estate has purchased 16,500 square feet of industrial space at N90 W14739 Commerce Drive in Menomonee Falls. Bill Langhoff and Joe Langhoff of Colliers | Wisconsin brokered this transaction.