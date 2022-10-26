Recent real estate transaction announcements – 10/26/22

Leases Founders 3: The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has signed a 15-year lease for nearly 9,000 square feet on the 11th floor of Two-Fifty, a 20-story, 200,000 SF office tower located at 250 E. Wisconsin Ave. in Milwaukee’s Central Business District. Founders 3 Partner, Ned Purtell, along with Office

Leases

Sales

B.A. Bradley Rd LLC purchased the 12,800 SF industrial building at 8219 W Bradley Road in Milwaukee for $820,000. Brian Flood represented the Buyer.

Jon Thoresen represented ENDF3DK, LLC in selling the 3,500 SF Mission BBQ building at 2302 S. Oneida St. in Green Bay.

The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has signed a 15-year lease for nearly 9,000 square feet on the 11th floor of Two-Fifty, a 20-story, 200,000 SF office tower located at 250 E. Wisconsin Ave. in Milwaukee’s Central Business District. Founders 3 Partner, Ned Purtell, along with Office Leasing Specialist, John Davis, secured the deal for Buffalo Grove, IL-based Millbrook Real Estate Company. “It’s no surprise that while activity in the office market continues to increase month-over-month, construction costs and high competition make getting the deal across the finish line substantially more difficult than in the past. Thankfully with Millbrook’s creative deal structuring and tenacity, we were able to secure this win for the CBD – making the Bureau a long-term tenant for downtown,” said Davis. Bullmoose Financial leased 1,840 SF at the Timbers building located at 700 W Virginia Street in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. John Davis represented the Tenant and Ned Purtell represented the Owner, R2 Companies. GPS Education Partners, Inc. leased 8,012 SF at Squires III located at N19 W24075 Riverwood Drive in Pewaukee. John Davis and Ned Purtell represented the Owner, SARA Investment Real Estate. Matthew Beadle and Ross Koepsel represented IREIT Pleasant Prairie Ridge LLC in leasing 1,218 SF to Cut N Shave at Shoppes at Prairie Ridge (9901 77St.) in Pleasant Prairie.Nicolet Real Estate and Investment Corp. purchased the 16,500 SF industrial facility at N90 W14739 Commerce Drive in Menomonee Falls for $1,100,000. Paul McBride represented the Buyer.Jon Thoresen, Matthew Beadle, and Conor Farrell represented Dustin Maher in selling Main Centre (2020-2050 S. Stoughton Rd.) in Madison.