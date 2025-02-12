Recent commercial real estate transactions 2/12/25

Mid-America Real Estate

leased 2,325 SF at 84 South, 8515 Sura Lane, Greenfield, WI from 84 South Burritos, LLC. Scott Satula represented the Landlord and Adam Dreier represented the Tenant with the transaction.leased 2,460 SF at Green Bay Plaza, 1555 West Mason Street, Green Bay, WI from Military Avenue Partners. Tony Colvin represented the Tenant with the transaction.leased 2,262 SF at 1509 Washington Street, Two Rivers, WI from DCOLE TR, LLC. Tony Colvin represented the Tenant with the transaction.leased 2,665 SF at 1609 South Park Street, Madison, WI from 1609 S Park St, LLC. Tony Colvin represented the Tenant with the transaction.leased 2,130 SF at N96 W17950 County Line Road, Germantown, WI from Mazur Mazur, LLC. Mike Fitzgerald and Adam Dreier represented the Tenant with the transaction.leased 1,469 SF at Shoppers World of Brookfield Outlot, 12455 W. Capitol Drive, Suite 13, Brookfield, WI from Last Mile Investments. Andrew Prater and Ryan O'Hara represented the Landlord with the transaction.leased 2,828 SF at The Avenue, 301 W Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI from Hempel Real Estate. Ryan O'Hara and Andrew Prater represented the Landlord with the transaction.purchased4.22 acresat 7836 S. Highgate Avenue, Oak Creek, WI from Highgate, LLC. Fred Stallé and Michael Fitzgerald represented the Seller with the transaction.purchased 16,315 SF at 16455 W Bluemound Road, Brookfield, WI from Employers Mutual Casualty Co. Fred Stallé and Michael Fitzgerald represented the Buyer with the transaction.purchased 15,316 SF at 2609 S Oneida Street, Green Bay, WI from GFS Marketplace Realty Five, LLC. Fred Stallé and Michael Fitzgerald represented the Seller with the transaction.purchased 24.03 acres at 4701 Lexus Lane, Janesville, WI from Hendricks Land Development, LLC. Fred Stallé and Michael Fitzgerald represented the Seller with the transaction.purchased 70.37 acres at South Beloit, SWQ of Interstate 90 and Illinois Route 51, South Beloit, IL from Richardson Development, LLC. Mike Fitzgerald and Dan Rosenfeld represented the Buyer and Seller with the transaction.