Recent commercial real estate transaction announcements – 8/6/24

Bagley Law Firm leased 1,497 SF at Squires III located at N19W24075 Riverwood Drive in Pewaukee. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Owner, SARA Investments Real Estate. SmartMD leased 667 SF at MG Atrium located at 5150 N Port Washington Road in Milwaukee. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Owner, MG Atrium, LLC. Emory & Co. leased 2,290 SF at Two-Fifty located at 250 E Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee. Ned Purtell and John Davis represented the Owner, Fulcrum 250 East. Christopher Kidd and Associates leased 4,478 SF at Brookfield Lakes X located at 18650 W Corporate Drive in Brookfield. Patti Stevens and John Davis represented the Owner, Corporate 186, LLC. Matthew Beadle and Ross Koepsel represented Domino’s Pizza in leasing 2,056 SF at Franklin Commons (7352 W Rawson Avenue) in Franklin. Matthew Beadle and Ross Koepsel represented Verizon Wireless in leasing 2,128 SF at Pilgrim Spring Marketplace in Menomonee Falls. Jay Blom and Sam Herbeck represented the Landlord in this transaction. Derek Pranke and Ross Koepsel represented NDC LLC in leasing 15,078 SF to Spirit Halloween at Market Square (6731 W Greenfield Avenue) in West Allis. Ross Koepsel represented Dollar Tree in leasing 11,700 SF at 2405 W. Mason St. in Green Bay. Jay Blom and Tom Treder represented Ten Patels Delavan LLC in the lease renewal of 1,600 SF to Subway at Delavan Crossings in Delavan. Jay Blom represented Ten Patels Milwaukee LLC in the lease renewal of 1,710 SF at 4550 S 27th Street in Milwaukee. Matthew Beadle and Derek Pranke represented KRT, LLC in leasing 2,100 SF to Harper Tax LLC at Pershing Plaza (7520 Pershing Boulevard) in Kenosha. Jay Blom and Tom Treder represented Ten Patels Delavan LLC in the lease renewal of 2,346 SF to Shopko Optical at Delavan Crossings in Delavan. Derek Pranke and Tom Treder represented Dave’s Hot Chicken in leasing 2,400 SF on Wisconsin Avenue in Appleton.Shop Privyleased 1,820 SF at East Towne Square Mall, 1505 West Mequon Road, Mequon, WI from East Towne Square Partners, LLC. Emily Smits and Mike Fitzgerald represented the Landlord with the transaction. Verizon Wirelessleased 2,493 SF at Commons at West Milwaukee, 1310 Miller Parkway, Milwaukee, WI from Southeastern Wisconsin Investments 2, LLC. Fred Stalle and Mike Fitzgerald represented the Landlord with the transaction. Lebakkens Rent to Ownleased 7,319 SF at 2817 S. Business Drive, Sheboygan, WI from 2811 S. Business Drive, LLC. Scott Satula and Mike Fitzgerald represented the Landlord with the transaction. Sunrise Acai Bowlsleased 1,600 SF at Meadowbrook Marketplace, 821 Meadowbrook Road, Suite 2, Waukesha, WI from Meadowbrook Marketplace Associates, LLC. Scott Satula represented the Landlord with the transaction. Chapter Medical Aesthetic Clinic, LLCleased 3,500 SF at 18550 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield, WI from 18550 W Bluemound, LLC. Adam Dreier represented the Tenant with the transaction. Chipotleleased 3,200 SF at Meadow Grove Shopping Center, 1350 Capitol Drive Unit 1, Pewaukee, WI from Sheveland Properties III, LLC. Scott Satula represented the Landlord and Adam Dreier represented the Tenant with the transaction.Silgan Containers purchased the 115,500 SF property at 21027 Crossroads Circle in Waukesha for $6,600,000 Bob Flood represented the Seller, Kalmbach Media Co. Palm Beach LLC purchased the 3,056 SF property at 13545 Watertown Plank Road in Wauwatosa for $555,000. Andy Hess and Cole Wirth represented the Sellers, R.Nosek, K.Prewitt, and M. Fetzer. Tom Treder and Matthew Beadle represented NE2 Investments, LLC in purchasing 2.12 Acres on Market Lane in Somers. Jon Thoresen and Conor Farrell represented the Zinda Revocable Trust in selling the 7,272 SF building at 737-739 N Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa. Jon Thoresen and Conor Farrell represented Western Auto Supply Company in selling the 7,955 SF building at 4810 N Teutonia Avenue in Milwaukee.Max Durand Plaza, LLCpurchased 61,812 SF at Mount Pleasant Plaza, 5509-5557 Durand Avenue, Mount Pleasant, WI from Mount Pleasant Investments, LLC as an investment property. Dan Rosenfeld represented the Seller with the transaction.Davis Group, LLC sold an industrial property located at 415 W Rosedale Avenue in Milwaukee. The property includes a 28,887 square foot warehouse facility on 2.56 acres. Brian Parrish, MBA, SIOR and Matt Friedman of PARADIGM Real Estate Corporation represented the Seller and Nick Zurich of The Barry Company represented the Buyer.