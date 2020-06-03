Notable Women in Construction and Design: Rebecca Sadler

Category: Uncategorized

Rebecca Sadler has more than 14 years of experience in the construction industry. She joined Greenfire in 2015 as project coordinator and quickly worked her way through the ranks. She was promoted to manager of administrative services and appointed to the company’s leadership team in 2018.

As a member of the leadership team, Sadler contributes to the company’s strategic planning, visioning, operations and business development. She also manages all administrative processes for both the Milwaukee and Wausau offices and is responsible for developing and nurturing Greenfire’s company culture.

Sadler supports the company’s preconstruction and project management team and has a hand in nearly every project that Greenfire works on. Notable recent projects include the St. James Event Center, Maxwell Lofts, NO Studios, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Vim + Vigor Apartments in Milwaukee.

“Her insight, contributions, and strategic thinking are valued by everyone,” said Kip Ritchie

president of Greenfire Management Services, LLC. “She reports directly to the CFO and her work filters down through all facets of our company. As a result, she has simply become the mortar that holds our company together and keeps us strong.”

Sadler also leads Greenfire’s community outreach program and works directly with Milwaukee Christian Center to support their YouthBuild mentoring program for local teens offering first-hand experience on active job sites.