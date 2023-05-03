Real Estate Spotlight: Community Within the Corridor developers working to address contamination

By
-
Exhaust hoses hang from the second story windows of the East Block of the Community within the Corridor, 3100 W. Center St.
Exhaust hoses hang from the second story windows of the East Block of the Community within the Corridor, 3100 W. Center St.

When plans for the Community Within the Corridor began taking shape at the former Briggs & Stratton complex at 32nd and Center streets on Milwaukee’s northwest side, developers, local officials and area residents regarded the project as a hard-won success story, a jewel amidst a largely neglected neighborhood in need of quality, affordable housing.  Little

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display