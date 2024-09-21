Milwaukee | Founded: 2015

Industry: Health care

Employees: 35

Ready Rebound provides health and wellness solutions and advocacy to first responders and their families.

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

David Reeves, CEO: “We see the most opportunities in large cities such as Memphis, Milwaukee and Minneapolis. Many of the nation’s largest and most progressive cities will benefit greatly from investment in Ready Rebound, making the metro market (cities with 400-plus firefighters or cops) an excellent target-rich environment to expand our service. The increase in crime rates, drug overdoses and other issues in our nation’s cities create an increasing need for better staffing for public safety, which we anticipate will exist for years to come.”

What’s new at your company and are you planning any major changes in the coming years?

“We are focusing on early injury detection and creating management dashboards to help create better visibility of all of a city’s injuries and the entire return-to-work process.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“One of the biggest obstacles is educating the market on what this service is and how it works, as taking sports medicine to the first responder community hasn’t been done before. This requires a lot of evangelization and education. For example, police chiefs know how to buy squad cars and uniforms, but purchasing Ready Rebound’s services is a new process that requires collaboration between human resource and workers’ compensation departments.”