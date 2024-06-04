Logout
Manufacturing

Reader Precision Solutions to spend $6 million refurbishing new Elkhorn HQ

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
555 Koopman Lane. Image courtesy of LoopNet.
Learn more about:
Iseli PrecisionPrecision PlusReader Precision SolutionsMichael Reader
Elkhorn-based Reader Precision Solutions, the parent company of Precision Plus and Iseli Precision, is relocating its headquarters and consolidating operations into a new building located at 555 Koopman Lane. The building was purchased for $7.65 million, state records show. The company plans to invest $6 million to refurbish the 110,000-square-foot facility, according to a Tuesday

