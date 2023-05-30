Elkhorn-based Precision Plus acquires Walworth-based company

From left are: Michael J Reader, president and owner of Precision Plus; Michael P. Reader, vice president of sales and engineering at Precision Plus; and Carey Luiting, general manager at Iseli Precision. Submitted photo.

Elkhorn-based Precision Plus Inc., a contract manufacturer of precision parts, has acquired Walworth-based Iseli Company, a supplier of Swiss-screw machine products for clients nationally. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Following the acquisition, both companies will become wholly owned subsidiaries of newly formed parent company Reader Precision Solutions. Iseli Company’s name will change to

