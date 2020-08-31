R&B Wagner acquires Enprocon Inc.

Milwaukee-based metal fabrication and architectural railing manufacturer R&B Wagner acquired Barron-based Enprocon Inc. in late July, according to a Monday announcement.

Enprocon is the maker of the Endurall brand of stainless steel electrical junction and device boxes. Mike Dover, president of R&B Wagner, said the company is a perfect fit for where R&B Wagner is currently and its plans for the future.

“The ENDURALL brand of enclosures extends R&B Wagner’s potential into other critical and required electrical applications outside of illumination,” Dover said.

Enprocon was founded by Boyd McEwen in 2007. McEwen and his wife have operated the business for the last 13 years.

“R&B Wagner shares the same values that focus on maintaining high-quality workmanship, and customer service relations and satisfaction,” said Boyd McEwen. “I hope to see R&B Wagner expand the exposure of our products into various new market sectors.”

Dover said the technology acquired in the traction, including a wire-fed, robotic TIG welder, “extends our manufacturing capabilities and efficiency significantly.”

Bob Wagner, chief executive officer of employee-owned R&B Wagner, said there is also great potential in the company’s relationship with McEwen.

“This isn’t a one and done relationship—we look forward to future cooperative opportunities with Boyd,” Wagner said.