Raising Cane’s planning location in Greendale

A little over six months after applying to build a location in Kenosha, chicken fingers chain Raising Cane’s already has plans to expand into both Brookfield and Greendale.

The Greendale location, planned for the current site of a Designer Shoe Warehouse at 5250 76th St., is the company’s latest proposal. Documents submitted to the village show the existing building will be demolished to build the Raising Cane’s. The restaurant will feature a double drive-thru and outdoor patio.

The Greendale location will employ 55 people in both full and part-time roles.

“If warranted by the level of business, Raising Cane’s will deploy off-duty police officers to control traffic at points of ingress and egress to our site,” reads an operational plan for the business submitted to village officials.

Like Chik-fil-A and Portillo’s, the company also plans to have employees with tablets take orders from customers waiting in the drive-thru lanes during peak periods.

“The specialized systems developed by Raising Cane’s allow us to maintain a level of quality unmatched in our industry,” according to submitted documents. “Our commitment to this concept will not allow us to compromise our quality, cut corners or clutter our menu with new products that do not fit our core menu offering.”

Known for its five-item menu of chicken tenders, coleslaw, crinkle cut fries, Texas toast and Cane Sauce, Raising Cane’s has more than a dozen locations in the Chicago area, as well as 689 others nationwide.

Last November, Raising Cane’s also unveiled plans for its first location in metro Milwaukee. The company has entered into a lease agreement with NOBY West Capitol LLC to occupy the property at 12660 W. Capitol Drive in Brookfield.

There is currently a 14,000-square-foot office building on the parcel of land. The property owner plans to demolish the existing building and Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will build a new drive-thru restaurant.