Chicken fingers restaurant chain Raising Cane’s planning second Wisconsin location

By
Cara Spoto
-
Louisiana-based Raising Cane's is planning to build its second Wisconsin location at site off Highway 50 in Kenosha. (Rendering courtesy of Raising Cane's and ADA Architects)

A Louisiana-based chicken fingers chain with a cult following is planning its second Wisconsin location.

Raising Cane’s recently applied to the city of Kenosha to open a 3,331-square-foot, restaurant and drive-thru at 6303 75th St. where a 7,025-square-foot office building now sits.

The company would raze the building, using the 1.47 acres site to construct a new restaurant that would also include space for outside seating. The remaining 0.74 acres of land would be used for a 2,441-square-foot Taco John’s location, according to city documents.

Known for its five-item menu of chicken tenders, coleslaw, crinkle cut fries, Texas toast and Cane Sauce, Raising Cane’s has more than a dozen locations in the Chicago area, as well as scores of others nationwide. Its only existing Wisconsin location is on State Street near the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

This proposed Kenosha location would be about a mile off I-94 along Highway 50, near a handful of other restaurants, including Domino’s Pizza, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Wing Stop, and Arby’s.

The applicant is asking to operate the restaurant between 9 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. (the following day) on Fridays and Saturdays, and between 9:30 a.m. 1:30 a.m. (the following day) Sunday through Thursday.

Anywhere from 45 to 50 employees would work at the restaurant.

“Our extended hours of operations help us be a viable food option for customers working second and third late night and early morning shifts such as hospital staff, first responders, police, and others,” state the company in a written proposal, adding that it will employ technology, operational protocols, and security personnel to “ensure the safety of all.”

Like Chik-fil-A and Portillo’s, the company also plans to have employees with tablets take orders from customers waiting in the drive-thru lanes during peak periods.

The Kenosha City Plan Commission approved the conditional use permit for Raising Cane’s last week and will hold a final hearing on its application on Oct. 6.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display