Radio Milwaukee unveils rebrand

88Nine Radio Milwaukee will now be known simply as Radio Milwaukee, as part of the local nonprofit radio station’s rebranding effort.

The move creates an umbrella for the station’s three channels: 88Nine, HYFIN and 414Music.FM – and “represents the next evolution of this media organization,” said Maxie Jackson, Radio Milwaukee’s recently named executive director.

Radio Milwaukee unveiled the new branding ahead of its 15th birthday celebration, taking place Saturday, Oct. 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. at its Walker’s Point studios, located at 220 E. Pittsburgh Ave.

The organization launched in 2007 under a long-term agreement with Milwaukee Public Schools to independently operate its licensed WYMS, according to Radio Milwaukee’s website. The station moved into its current location – a two-story, 14,000-square-foot former manufacturing facility – in 2013.

Radio Milwaukee’s original channel, 88Nine, broadcasts and streams a unique blend of musical styles, including at least one song by a Milwaukee artist each hour, and short Uniquely Milwaukee stories that foster engagement and positive change. HYFIN is a new Urban Alternative channel, led by on-air host Tarik Moody, that focuses on connecting with young, diverse audiences through the full spectrum of Black music. 414Music.fm plays all Milwaukee music 24/7.

Its rebrand includes an updated logo – one that retains the organization’s signature orange color and adds cream, charcoal and blue colors to the palette. The typeface in the logo is a custom, hand-rendered font, called “Sidewalk Block,” designed by Milwaukee-based creative agency Ocupop. The font is meant to visually resemble hand-painted Milwaukee ghost signs.

“In reimagining the Radio Milwaukee brand, we wanted to achieve something that was as adaptable as the organization,” said Sarah Lahr, director of marketing and communications. “Throughout our 15-year history, we’ve shaped our programming and content around the needs of our audience, and we needed our new logo system to allow for that flexibility.”

Saturday’s event is free and open to the public. The celebration will feature performances from dark-pop duo You Win !!! at 5 p.m., hip-hop artist Kia Rap Princess at 6 p.m. and reggaeton brothers Gego y Nony at 7 p.m. In addition to live performances, 88Nine and HYFIN DJs will be performing on the building’s green rooftop with sets from specialty programs “Rhythm Lab Radio,” “Sound Travels” and “In the Mix.” The event will also feature food trucks, birthday desserts, art activations and a “Kids Disco” dance party. T-shirts featuring all of the new branding will be available for purchase, and complimentary swag will also be available.