88Nine Radio Milwaukee names new executive director

88Nine Radio Milwaukee (WYMS-FM 88.9) has named Maxie C. Jackson III as its new executive director, the station announced Wednesday. Jackson brings more than three decades of experience in public media, including radio, television, digital…

the station announced Wednesday.

radio, television, digital and live events. He most recently served as

In his new role at 88Nine, Jackson is responsible for managing

the station and leading the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

Prior to NEPM, Jackson served as a public media consultant and leader of two national media organizations, Pacifica Foundation and National Federation of Community Broadcasters. He also served in leadership roles at public radio stations in Cleveland, Ohio; New York City; Washington D.C.; and Baltimore, Maryland.

During his public media career, Jackson has served on multiple committees initiated by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, Public Radio Exchange, British Broadcasting Corporation, the African American Public Radio Consortium and National Public Radio. Jackson graduated from Morehouse College in Atlanta with a bachelor's in mass communications broadcast management and from Michigan State University with a master's in telecommunications management.

Jackson officially took over as executive director on Sept. 7, with plans to

establish residency in Milwaukee effective immediately. His wife will relocate following their youngest son’s graduation from high school in May 2023. In the interim, Jackson will commute on a weekly basis.