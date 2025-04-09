Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
People in the News

Radio Milwaukee announces new executive director, other key promotions

Maredithe Meyer
By Maredithe Meyer
Jordan Lee, executive director of Radio Milwaukee. Photo credit: Radio Milwaukee
Learn more about:
Radio MilwaukeeElement Everest-BlanksJordan LeeKenny PerezTarik Moody

Radio Milwaukee this week announced that Jordan Lee has been promoted to executive director, after more than 15 years with the local station. Lee has served as interim executive director of Radio Milwaukee since early this year, taking over from Maxie C. Jackson III, who joined the organization in fall 2022 and departed in January.

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.