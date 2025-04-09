Radio Milwaukee announces new executive director, other key promotions

Radio Milwaukee
this week announced that Jordan Lee
has been promoted to executive director, after more than 15 years with the local station.
Lee has served as interim executive director of Radio Milwaukee since early this year, taking over from Maxie C. Jackson III
, who joined the organization
in fall 2022 and departed in January.
During Lee's tenure with Radio Milwaukee, he has led strategic planning, supported the implementation of new and innovative programming, and developed and implemented community engagement strategies. He was also instrumental in launching the station’s urban alternative platform HYFIN, which seeks to amplify Black artists and voices. Prior to interim executive director, Lee's role was senior director of programming.
Radio Milwaukee has also promoted Tarik Moody
from director of HYFIN and digital operations to director of strategy and innovation; Kenny Perez
from assistant program director to program director; and Element Everest-Blanks
from HYFIN's music director to its program director.
“These promotions represent the strength and stability of Radio Milwaukee’s leadership, as
well as our dedication to reflecting the diversity and pride of our city," said Al Orr
, board chair of Radio Milwaukee. “Jordan, Tarik, Element and Kenny are not just leaders within our organization. They are innovators who understand and embody the voices of our community and the arts and culture within our city. We’re committed to keeping Radio Milwaukee, HYFIN, and 88Nine at the heart of the city’s cultural landscape."
As executive director, Lee will focus on expanding initiatives and programming, amplifying the diverse voices of the community, and reinforcing its partnerships to deepen the community impact of Radio Milwaukee.
"I’m incredibly honored to step into the role of executive director at Radio Milwaukee, an organization that has always stood for innovation, inclusion and community," said Lee. "This moment is not just about my promotion but about the collective growth of a team that reflects the vibrant diversity of our city."