Racine-based Vista Apex dismisses lawsuit filed against former employee

Racine-based Inter-Med, d.b.a. Vista Apex, has dismissed a civil lawsuit filed against one of the company’s former employees, court documents show.

In January, the manufacturer of dental products filed a lawsuit against former employee John Baeten which alleged he shared proprietary trade secrets while at his next job.

A complaint in the case claimed that after Baeten took a new job with Menomonee Falls-based Engineered Endodontics, the company suddenly began to “introduce new products into the market outside of its traditional field of expertise.”

Inter-Med alleged Engineered Endodontics had been launching new products at an “unprecedented pace” and each of these new products is “strikingly similar” to products that Baeten worked on while employed by Inter-Med, the company alleged.

Court documents show both parties have collectively agreed to settle their dispute and will be responsible for paying for their own legal costs.