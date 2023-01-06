Inter-Med sues former employee, alleges trade secrets were shared

By
-
Image from Google.

Racine-based Inter-Med Inc., a manufacturer of dental products, has filed a civil lawsuit against its former director of engineering, alleging the former employee used proprietary trade secret information while at his next job. The lawsuit was filed in the Eastern District of Wisconsin on Thursday. Inter-Med was founded in 1995 to design, manufacture and sell

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

