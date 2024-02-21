Quad’s net sales dipped below $3 billion in 2023

By
-
quad investor lawsuit
The Quad headquarters in Sussex.

Sussex-based Quad/Graphics reported net sales of $2.96 billion for 2023, a decline of 8% from the previous year that was within the guidance the printing and marketing services company provided. Quad also reported a net loss of $55.4 million for the year after ending 2022 with net earnings of $9.3 million. The company’s EBITDA margin

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display