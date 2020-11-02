Quad sells the rest of its book business

Quad/Graphics has sold its two remaining book manufacturing facilities to Berryville Graphics, a division of Bertelsmann Printing Group USA.

The Sussex-based printer announced plans in October 2019 to sell its $200 million book business, which was acquired in 2010 as part of the company’s World Color transaction.

In July, Quad announced the sale of its Versailles, Kentucky book manufacturing plant to Minnesota-based CJK Group Inc.

On Monday, the company said it had sold its plants in Fairfield, Pennsylvania and Martinsburg, West Virginia to Berryville.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the company said it would use proceeds to pay down debt.

“Quad is pleased to find two great buyers for our Book business, and we thank our employees in our book plants for their patience and professionalism throughout the entire sale process,” said Joel Quadracci, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Quad