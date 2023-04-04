Q&A: BMO’s Jud Snyder discusses growing role, recent challenges in banking

By
-
Jud Snyder

In a nearly three decade career with first M&I Bank and then BMO, Jud Snyder has gone from being a credit analyst to roles in sales to leading equipment finance teams and now to leading wealth management work. BMO’s recent acquisition of Bank of the West expanded Snyder’s portfolio, taking him from leading three states

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display