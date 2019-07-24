Pure Barre opening at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek

Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek will soon be home to a new Pure Barre franchise location.

The Irvine, California-based fitness studio is slated to open on Aug. 1 at 120 W. Town Square Way.

Franchisees Marilee and Jamie Rusch are a mother-daughter duo who decided to open a Pure Barre location soon after participating in their first class. Marilee, who is a breast cancer survivor, said she has relied on the low impact, high intensity exercise to help her recover from years of treatment.

“We both separately had the idea to open our own studio and one day we were talking about work and she brought it up, it was like it was meant to be, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring Pure Barre into this community,” Jamie Rusch said.

Pure Barre currently has four studios in Wisconsin, including Delafield, Elm Grove, Whitefish Bay and Green Bay. The company touts itself as the largest barre concept in North America, with more than 500 studios in the U.S. and Canada.

It offers guided 45- to- 50-minute full-body workout classes that aim to “lift and tone muscles to improve strength, agility, and flexibility,” according to its website.

Pure Barre in Oak Creek will operate Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 7 to 10 a.m.

The mixed-use Drexel Town Square development is located on an 85-acre property southwest of West Drexel and South Howell avenues. It includes a Meijer store, a TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel, several restaurants and Oak Creek’s city hall and library.