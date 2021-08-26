Progressive leadership…breaking barriers in a male-dominated industry

My journey into the automotive industry started 20 years ago when I graduated from Tecnologico de Monterrey with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering.

I was one of four females among over 100 graduates. It is encouraging to see the shrinking gender gap in historically male-dominated industries. I joined Waukesha Metal Products six years ago as a program manager. I now serve as plant manager for the San Luis Potosí, MX facility.

I am grateful to be part of a company that has supported individual growth and development for more than 50 years.

Leading a team is always challenging. One of the most important things to consider is how we address differences. I build my team off empathy. Beyond our positions within the organization, we are all human, and we all deserve respect. I want every associate to be proud of their individual contribution within Waukesha Metal Products.

My greatest advice to women: your talent will speak for itself regardless of gender or race. Like Waukesha Metal Products, companies all over the world are striving for a more inclusive workforce. The road to success is never a straight line. View adversity as another step to achieve your goal.

This is how I try to lead; encouraging everyone to participate without fear of failure. We all learn from failure- that is the only way we will be successful.

