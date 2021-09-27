Private suite karaoke and team building bar to open in the Brewery District

A new private suite karaoke and team building bar called ‘Amped’ will open in The Brewery District (the former Pabst brewery complex) in downtown Milwaukee.

Amped is the latest addition to the lineup of immersive activity bars from Bars & Recreation, the parent company of AXE MKE, NorthSouth Club, Splash Studio, Nine Below and Head Space Trivia.

Amped will open in the summer of 2022 in a 12,000-square-foot space at 902 W. Juneau Ave., which is a ground-floor retail space in a parking structure. Bars & Recreation said it plans to purchase the space from Interstate Development Partners as a commercial condominium.

Amped will serve as a professional meeting and team building venue during the day, and transition into a private suite karaoke bar each night. It will have a variety of different-sized suites outfitted with AV equipment, colorful furniture and décor and karaoke machines. Customers will be able to reserve the suites in blocks of 2-3 hours for their group event or karaoke party.

The facility will also house a full bar, a catering kitchen, and multiple larger event spaces in which Bars & Rec will offer custom team building facilitation such as trivia, canvas/wood painting, and hosted group ‘game shows,’ via a new umbrella organization called Team MKE.

“No matter why you come – to host a pop-up corporate meeting, to sing your heart out campfire style with your friends, or to rock out before your favorite artist’s concert at the Fiserv (Forum) – we’ll get your group amped up,” said Bars & Rec president and owner Marla Poytinger. “We’re experts in curating fun, high-quality bars, as well as facilitating Milwaukee’s most immersive entertainment activities – and team building has always been at our core. Combining karaoke and team events at Amped allows us to further deliver on all of the qualities that our customers love about Bars & Rec.”