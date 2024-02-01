President of Regal Ware’s SynergyOps division to retire, successor named

Milwaukee-based food and beverage preparation product company Regal Ware
announced today that Joseph Swanson
will retire from his position as executive vice president of Regal Ware and president of the company’s SynergyOps
division, effective March 31.
SynergyOps is a manufacturer of stainless-steel and cast-aluminum products.
David Duecker
was appointed as the new president of SynergyOps.
Swanson began his career with Regal Ware in 1983 as a management trainee while obtaining his master’s degree from Cardinal Stritch University. In 1992, he assumed the roles of vice president and general manager of Regal Ware, and promoted to senior vice president of operation in 2005, prior to assuming his current responsibilities in July 2021 as president of SynergyOps.
"Joe’s historic tenure has been instrumental in establishing a strong foundation for Regal Ware and SynergyOps through his strategic leadership direction and unwavering focus on operational excellence,” said Ryan Reigle
, chairman and CEO of Regal Ware. “Joe’s genuine passion for people and for his Regal Ware family has made him a tremendous mentor, and he will leave a legacy of driven, hard-working teams who care about each other and the customers and communities they serve.”
“I am humbled to have been a part of a team that each and every day impacts the lives of people and families across the globe and in our community,” said Swanson. “It has been an incredible journey these past 40 years working alongside some of the most talented people in the industry and I am proud of what we have achieved together. I congratulate Dave on his appointment, and I am highly confident that under his leadership, SynergyOps and the entire Regal Ware organization will prosper long into the future.”
David Duecker
David Duecker[/caption]
Duecker is the former CEO of Irving, Texas-based Denago Electric Bikes. Prior to that he was vice president - product for Pacific Cycle, marketing manager for Fiskars and senior product manager for Milwaukee Tool.
"First and foremost, I want to thank and recognize Joe for his contributions to the organization during his tenure and the foundation he has put in place,” said Duecker. “Joining the Regal Ware family is a privilege, and the organization has a legacy of maintaining strong relationships with our customers. I look forward to building on the positive momentum established by Joe and continuing to drive the business forward through leveraging new OEM strategic partnerships.”
"Dave’s arrival as president of SynergyOps is a coup for our organization and his formidable experience and strategic acumen are in lockstep with our goals,” said Reigle. “We're poised for an era of accelerated growth and innovation, and his insight will be instrumental in charting the course forward. We look forward to a smooth transition and continued success under Dave’s leadership.”