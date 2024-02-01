President of Regal Ware’s SynergyOps division to retire, successor named

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

Milwaukee-based food and beverage preparation product company Regal Ware announced today that Joseph Swanson will retire from his position as executive vice president of Regal Ware and president of the company’s SynergyOps division, effective March 31. SynergyOps is a manufacturer of stainless-steel and cast-aluminum products. David Duecker was appointed as the new president of SynergyOps.

“I am humbled to have been a part of a team that each and every day impacts the lives of people and families across the globe and in our community,” said Swanson. “It has been an incredible journey these past 40 years working alongside some of the most talented people in the industry and I am proud of what we have achieved together. I congratulate Dave on his appointment, and I am highly confident that under his leadership, SynergyOps and the entire Regal Ware organization will prosper long into the future.”

Duecker is the former CEO of Irving, Texas-based Denago Electric Bikes. Prior to that he was vice president - product for Pacific Cycle, marketing manager for Fiskars and senior product manager for Milwaukee Tool.

"First and foremost, I want to thank and recognize Joe for his contributions to the organization during his tenure and the foundation he has put in place,” said Duecker. “Joining the Regal Ware family is a privilege, and the organization has a legacy of maintaining strong relationships with our customers. I look forward to building on the positive momentum established by Joe and continuing to drive the business forward through leveraging new OEM strategic partnerships.”

"Dave’s arrival as president of SynergyOps is a coup for our organization and his formidable experience and strategic acumen are in lockstep with our goals,” said Reigle. “We're poised for an era of accelerated growth and innovation, and his insight will be instrumental in charting the course forward. We look forward to a smooth transition and continued success under Dave’s leadership.”