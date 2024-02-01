President of Regal Ware’s SynergyOps division to retire, successor named

Milwaukee-based food and beverage preparation product company Regal Ware announced today that Joseph Swanson will retire from his position as executive vice president of Regal Ware and president of the company’s SynergyOps division, effective March 31. SynergyOps is a manufacturer of stainless-steel and cast-aluminum products. David Duecker was appointed as the new president of SynergyOps.

