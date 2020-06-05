Potawatomi re-opening casino with mask and reservation requirements

Members of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino’s Fire Keeper’s Club will be able to return to the casino starting Wednesday, but will be required to reserve a time and wear a mask.

Potatwatomi on Friday announced a series of new measures it is putting in place to resume operations after shutting down in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The casino also plans to hold a soft re-opening on Monday and Tuesday for invited guests only.

Because of the priority we place on everyone’s health and safety during this unique time, we’ve implemented a number of changes to reflect that focus,” said Rodney Ferguson, CEO and general manager of the property. “These changes are not meant to be permanent, but will be kept in place until it’s safe to move closer to pre-pandemic operations.”

Starting Wednesday, the casino will be open from 9 a.m. to midnight and club members will be able to make online reservations for gaming. The casino is offering four, three-hour time periods and asking guests to not arrive more than 30 minutes early.

Club members can bring one gust, but total capacity is limited to 600 guests at any time. Potawatomi noted the limit adheres to the guideline of one guest per 250 square feet of space suggested in Wisconsin’s Badger Bounce Back plan.

Guests will be required to wear a mask while in the building and must bring their own. Both guests and employees will have their temperature taken before entering. Anyone with a temperature above 100.4°F will be rechecked and not allowed entry if they are confirmed to be above the threshold.

The gaming experience will also be different. Slow machines will be the only gaming available with table games, off-track betting, poker and bingo remaining closed. Potawatomi has also installed Plexiglass self-distancing panels on slot machines to create a barrier between players.

The Topgolf Swing Suite is also temporarily closed.

The hotel itself will only have 25% of rooms available for guest stays and there will be no valet, spa, fitness center, retail or banquet services available.

Potawatomi is also not allowing smoking in its building and will designate an outdoor smoking area for guests.

