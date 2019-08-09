Potawatomi launches annual Heart of Canal Street campaign

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino this week kicked off its annual Heart of Canal Street campaign, which will benefit 31 area children’s charitable organizations.

Heart of Canal Street funds are raised primarily through Canal Street bingo games played during every bingo session from August through mid-December. The game costs $3 or $7, with half of the funds going to the winner of the game and the other half directed to charity recipients.

As the “charity of choice” for this year’s campaign, Milwaukee-based nonprofit Sojourner Family Peace Center will receive the first $100,000 raised.

The 10 Heart of Canal Street signature charities, selected by the program’s media partners, include:

ACTs Housing, presented by BizTimes Milwaukee

ALS Association of Wisconsin, presented by Lamar Outdoor

Arts at Large, presented by 88nine Radio Milwaukee

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro MKE, presented by WITI Fox 6

Girls On the Run, presented by Fox Sports Wisconsin

Kids Matter, Inc., presented by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Sharp Literacy, presented by Clear Channel Outdoor

Special Olympics, presented by WTMJ TV

Special Spaces, presented by Good Karma Brands

Zachariah’s Acres, presented by CBS 58

Another 20 organizations will be chosen at random during a drawing on Nov. 19 to receive funds.

The 26th annual Heart of Canal Street campaign finale will be held Dec. 16. Last year’s fundraising total was more than $1.1 million, with each charity receiving more than $35,000.

Since 1994, Heart of Canal Street has raised more than $19 million.