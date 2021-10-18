Potawatomi Hotel & Casino resumes 24/7 operations

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino resumed round-the-clock operations today.

It’s the first time the venue has been open 24/7 since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March 2020. Potawatomi also announced that table games will reopen Nov. 1.

“Twenty-four-hour-a-day entertainment has been a part of this property’s identity for many years,” said Dominic Ortiz, CEO and general manager at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. “This marks one more milestone in our journey back to fully reopening.”

Casino operations have been gradually ramping back up since June 2020. Many of the venue’s COVID-19 protocols lifted in June of this year, including a mask requirement for guests who have been fully vaccinated.

In August, dine-in service resumed at two of its restaurants, Canal Street Café and RuYi, and live shows returned to the Northern Lights Theater in September, with a full schedule of music and comedy acts scheduled through the end of the year.

“Everyone here is thrilled each time we take another step toward a return to pre-pandemic operations,” said Ortiz.

Meanwhile, Potawatomi has strengthened its hiring push. In July, it announced plans to fill ‘hundreds’ of positions throughout the property, including food and beverage, slots, housekeeping, security, cage operations, and expand its $1,000 hiring bonus program to all new hires. The venue held several career fairs over the summer to gear up for increased bookings during large-scale events like the Ryder Cup and Summerfest.

Along with the property’s two dine-in restaurants, Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill is open for takeout service. Stone Creek Coffee remains open inside the hotel lobby, as well as Bar 360 and The Curve Bar on the casino floor.