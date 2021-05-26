Potawatomi Hotel & Casino to lift several COVID-19 protocols on June 1

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino announced today that it will lift many of its COVID-19 protocols starting Tuesday, June 1.

The changes coincide with the city of Milwaukee lifting its health order and mask ordinance on the same day.

“As vaccinations continue being administered and infection rates fall in the area, we are following the lead of health experts and local leadership in lifting some of the COVID-19 protocols we’ve had in place for almost a year,” said Sheryl Schnering, interim CEO/general manager of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. “This is a positive step in getting back to pre-pandemic operation levels.”

Beginning Tuesday, June 1, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino will discontinue its mask requirement for guests who have been fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated guests will be encouraged to continue to wear masks. Potawatomi Hotel & Casino employees will continue to wear masks.

Also, visitors will no longer have to submit to temperature screenings or COVID-related questions upon entering the building.

The casino will also increase the number of operating slot machines from 50% to 100% starting June 1. But bingo, table games and other gaming amenities will remain closed.

Restaurants will remain carry-out only, with dining areas available for guests to eat within the casino.

“Those areas of the property will reopen when we reach sufficient staffing levels, which is an on-going process,” Potawatomi Hotel & Casino said in a news release. Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is currently hiring more than 100 team members for positions in a variety of departments.